More than three decades ago, a group of Belleville civic and business leaders discussed ways they could help support Belleville’s two hospitals. With the assistance of Master’s Golf Champion Bob Goalby, this group founded the Belleville Hospitals’ Golf Classic to support Memorial and St. Elizabeth’s Hospitals. A tennis tournament was added in the early 1990’s.

2015 marks the 32nd annual event, which has raised over $2 million for St. Elizabeth’s and Memorial Hospitals. These funds have been used to purchase a variety of technology to benefit patients and their families. For example, funds have been used to purchase a security system and bassinets for Memorial’s Family Care Birthing Center, as well as cardiac monitors for its Emergency Department. St. Elizabeth’s Hospital recently utilized dollars to purchase a mass casualty/decontamination shower shelter to provide crucial emergency equipment during any disaster events.

Other funds from past tournaments were used to purchase new technology to treat breast cancer at the Cancer Treatment Center, a comprehensive cancer treatment facility located in Swansea and jointly owned by both Memorial and St. Elizabeth’s Hospitals and to purchase pre-hospital 12-lead ECG/EKG equipment for our local ambulance providers.

This year’s golf tournament is scheduled for Monday, June 1, at St. Clair Country Club. The competitive tennis tournament will be held on Friday, May 29, at Kings Point Tennis Club. Participant and sponsorship opportunities still exist for both tournaments. To learn more about participating in the golf classic, call Memorial Foundation at 618-257-5659; to find out about sponsorship opportunities or to participate in the tennis classic, call Friends of St. Elizabeth’s at 618-234-2120, extension 2728.

