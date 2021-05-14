EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville softball team was held to six hits throughout the game, while Belleville East scored two runs each in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings as the Lancers went on to a 6-0 win over the Tigers in a Southwestern Conference game played Thursday afternoon at the Edwardsville Sports Complex.

Belleville East got a strong pitching performance from Rylee Sroka, who scattered the six hits while walking only one, and getting good defense behind her. The Lancers got 11 hits in the game in scoring their six runs.

Maddi Rodriguez led off the Lancers fourth by singling, stealing second and advancing to third on a fly out. After a walk and stolen base by Megan Doolittle, a sacrifice fly to right by Beyla Smith scored Rodriguez to give East a 1-0 lead. A Taylor Sparks single scored Rodriguez to make it 2-0.

The Lancers then scored twice more in the fifth, starting with lead off single by Ava Hamilton, who then stole second and scored on a Kylee Crowder triple to left. A Rodriguez ground out to second scored Crowder to extend the East lead to 4-0.

In the sixth, Doolittle led off with a single, and one out later, Sparks singled Doolittle to second. With runners on first and third and one out, Hamilton doubled home Doolittle, and Aileen Walker scored on an error by the left fielder on the play to make the final 6-0 in favor of East.

Hamilton ended up with three hits and a RBI for the Lancers, while Rodriguez and Doolittle had two hits and a RBI each and both Crowder and Smith each drove in a run.

Avery Hamilton, Tayler Hope, Brooke Tolle, Sydney Lawrence, Sam Sanders and Jayna Connoyer all had hits for Edwardsville, while Rylee Owens struck out six in the circle.

The Tigers are now 12-3 and host Huntley of suburban Chicago in a doubleheader on Saturday, with the first game starting at 10 a.m., then host Marquette Catholic on Monday in a 4:30 p.m. start.

