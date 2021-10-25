BELLEVILLE - Mark A. Tessereau, director of Belleville East bands, and Timothy Hassall, the assistant director of bands, both have a strong passion for music and leading their team members to significant success.

The Belleville East band was observed in a recent halftime performance of "Fire and Ice" during the Lancers Southwestern Conference matchup with Alton High School and the Marching Lancers and Color Guard delivered a first-class performance.

"Fire and Ice" is described as a "sophisticated and contemporary show" and is done by bands across the country. The Belleville East band has "Fire and Ice" down to a science after much rehearsal.

Both Tessereau and Hassall said they feel they have the best kids in the school and the band parents are always supportive with fund-raising and any assistance needed.

"The first movement of Fire and Ice is very fast," Hassall said. "We love our kids and are really proud of them."

Tessereau agreed with Hassall that he couldn't be more proud of the group that performs under his direction.

