Belleville Couple Seriously Injured After Hitting A Deer Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. RANDOLPH COUNTY - Belleville driver Henry Gain and his passenger Mary Gain sustained serious injuries after their green 1999 Honda Goldwing Motorcycle struck a deer Friday night on Illinois Highway 150 at Chester Road in Randolph County. ISP PRELIMINARY REPORT ON TWO-VEHICLE FATAL CRASH: Location: N/B IL HWY 150 @ Chester Road Randolph County, IL Date, Time: Sunday 06/07/2020 3:07 PM Article continues after sponsor message Vehicles: Green 1999 Honda Goldwing Motorcycle Driver: Henry J. Gain, Belleville, IL, Age 75 Passenger: Mary Ann Gain, Belleville, IL, Age 73 A preliminary investigation indicates the following occurred: The motorcycle was traveling northbound on Illinois Highway 150 approaching Chester Road when a deer ran into the roadway. The motorcycle struck the deer and then ran off the left side of the roadway. The rider and passenger were ejected from the motorcycle. Both were transported to hospitals in St. Louis, MO., with serious injuries. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip