Mary E. Lopinot, a shareholder with the law firm Mathis, Marifian & Richter, Ltd., in Belleville, Ill., has been appointed by the United States Bankruptcy Trustee Program to the Chapter 7 Trustee Panel for the Eastern District of Missouri.

As panel trustee, Lopinot will administer bankruptcy cases for the Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Missouri. She will be placed into case assignment rotation starting in early 2014.

Lopinot has practiced in bankruptcy law for more than 16 years in the Southern District of Illinois, and in the Eastern District of Missouri and Central District of Ill.. A significant portion of her practice is

concentrated in business bankruptcy proceedings. She received her B.S. in Accountancy from the Southern Illinois University of Edwardsville and her Juris Doctorate, cum laude, from the St. Louis University School of Law. Lopinot is also a registered Certified Public Accountant.

Established in 1984, Mathis, Marifian & Richter, Ltd. has emerged as one of the most trusted and respected law firms in the St. Louis and southern Illinois areas. The firm has offices in Belleville, Edwardsville and Nashville, Ill., as well as Clayton, Mo. MM&R¹s principals and associates

possess knowledge and experience in practice areas that include business law, taxation, estate planning, employee benefits, banking law, bankruptcy, and commercial and tort litigation. For more information, please visit www.mmrltd.com

