BELLEVILLE – Patrick B. Mathis, a founding shareholder at Mathis, Marifian & Richter, Ltd., was recently honored as the recipient of the Outstanding Achievement in Estate Planning Award presented by the Illinois Institute for Continuing Legal Education (IICLE®). The annual award was announced at the IICLE® Estate Planning Short Course 2024 Seminar held on June 6, 2024 in Champaign, Illinois.

The Outstanding Achievement in Estate Planning Award by IICLE® recognizes the distinguished contributions and achievements of an Illinois attorney who embodies professionalism, innovation, and commitment within estate planning. This accolade symbolizes the significant influence Mathis has had in protecting and upholding the legacies of individuals, families, and communities for over four decades.

Article continues after sponsor message

The award is bestowed annually upon an Illinois attorney who demonstrates exceptional proficiency in estate law, taxation, wealth preservation, and asset distribution. Their ability to create personalized estate plans that align with their clients' distinct needs and objectives distinguishes them as a trailblazer in the legal profession. Moreover, the recipient has played a vital role in advancing the field of estate planning in Illinois and beyond through contributions such as impactful publications, educational seminars, legislative advocacy, or other initiatives aimed at enriching the landscape of estate planning practice.

Mathis is a St. Louis Meto East attorney who has dedicated over forty years to the field of estate planning, consistently demonstrating a commitment to excellence and innovation. With experience in a variety of areas, including tax planning and litigation, mergers and acquisitions and business consulting, Mathis shares that background in guiding his clients through the intricate landscape of estate law, taxation, wealth preservation, and asset distribution. His understanding of these complexities enables him to identify key issues and devise solutions to address various estate planning challenges, establishing him as a trusted attorney with clients.

The IICLE® Estate Planning Short Course 2024 seminar for Illinois attorneys convened on June 6-7 at the iHotel and Conference Center in Champaign, Illinois. Over the course of two days, legal professionals came together to delve into the complexities of estate planning, engaging in discussions surrounding the latest regulations, tax considerations, strategic approaches, and methodologies within estate planning.

More like this: