BELLEVILLE — The Belleville Area Humane Society is appealing for donations following a challenging day marked by a natural disaster and the rescue of two stray dogs.

"We are still here. We are soaking wet and exhausted," the Humane Society said later on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, after a significant amount of rainfall drowned Belleville for multiple minutes.

The organization reported that they took in one stray dog that struggled in water in a creek and another was found running on Highway 15.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Humane Society emphasized the difficulties that lie ahead for the community but assured residents of their continued presence and support.

"The road ahead will be rough for our community, but we aren't going anywhere," the representative added.

The appeal for donations comes at a critical time as the Humane Society works to manage the immediate aftermath of the disaster and care for the animals in need.

Anyone who wants to contact the Belleville Area Humane Society with a donation call (618) 235-3712.