BELLEVILLE/O’FALLON - O’Fallon and Belleville continue to have some of the lowest unemployment rates of cities in the entire region in the latest stats.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

St. Clair County’s unemployment in May 2024 was 4.8 percent.

Article continues after sponsor message

O’Fallon posted a 4.3 percent unemployment rate in May 2024, compared to 3.9 percent in 2023 and Belleville had a 4.8 percent rate in May 2024, compared to the same 4.8 percent in May 2023. East St. Louis’ unemployment remains high at 7.3 percent in May 2024, up from 6.9 percent in May 2023.

Nearby Madison County had a 4.4 percent unemployment rate in May 2024, compared to 3.8 percent in 2023.

Edwardsville had the lowest unemployment rate in the region at 3.6 percent, compared to 3.1 percent a year ago.

More like this:

Yesterday - Edwardsville Records 3.8 Percent Rate: Jersey and Calhoun Counties Maintain Steady 4.0% Unemployment Stats

6 days ago - Illinois Payroll Jobs Up For May

Apr 21, 2024 - Illinois Payroll Jobs Up, Unemployment Rate Stable in March

Feb 6, 2024 - Area Unemployment Stats Close 2023 With Low Margins

Dec 29, 2023 - Unemployment Rate Close To Same In November 2023 To Year Ago In Region

 