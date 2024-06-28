BELLEVILLE/O’FALLON - O’Fallon and Belleville continue to have some of the lowest unemployment rates of cities in the entire region in the latest stats.

St. Clair County’s unemployment in May 2024 was 4.8 percent.

O’Fallon posted a 4.3 percent unemployment rate in May 2024, compared to 3.9 percent in 2023 and Belleville had a 4.8 percent rate in May 2024, compared to the same 4.8 percent in May 2023. East St. Louis’ unemployment remains high at 7.3 percent in May 2024, up from 6.9 percent in May 2023.

Nearby Madison County had a 4.4 percent unemployment rate in May 2024, compared to 3.8 percent in 2023.

Edwardsville had the lowest unemployment rate in the region at 3.6 percent, compared to 3.1 percent a year ago.

