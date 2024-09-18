GODFREY - Nate Pitre scored twice, while Bo Gomric added another goal as Belleville Althoff Catholic secured a 3-0 victory over Marquette Catholic in a pivotal Gateway Metro Conference boys soccer match Tuesday night at Glazebrook Park in Godfrey.

The Explorers are playing in Godfrey this season due to a sinkhole collapse at their usual venue, Gordon Moore Park. On Tuesday, the Crusaders dominated, controlling possession and orchestrating effective attacks while defensively limiting Marquette's opportunities.

Pitre opened the scoring in the 18th minute, slotting the ball into the far post past the Marquette goalkeeper from a pass by Luke Smith. He added a second goal just before halftime, converting a good ball from Tyler Pollack to give Althoff a 2-0 lead at the break. Gomric sealed the win in the 69th minute, scoring off a corner kick from Hayden Tell.

The Crusaders, now with a 7-3-0 record, are set to face Maryville Christian at home on Thursday, followed by away matches against Breese Mater Dei Catholic on Sept. 23 and Metro-East Lutheran on Sept. 24. All matches are scheduled to start at 6 p.m.

The Explorers, who now hold a 9-2-0 record, will be on the road next week, playing at Maryville on Sept. 24 and at Metro-East on Sept. 26, both matches also starting at 6 p.m. They will then host Father McGivney Catholic on Oct. 1 at 6 p.m.

