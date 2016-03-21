(Jupiter, FL) As the St. Louis Cardinals host the Boston Red Sox this afternoon, don’t expect David Bell to flex his managerial muscles as he fills-in for Mike Matheny.

“I know what you mean–not really,” laughed Bell. “Because it’s a Spring Training game, we kind of go through this planning process everyday of who’s going to play, who’s going to come into the game later on. Things happen and you adjust as you go, but for the most part it’s pretty well planned out.”

Matheny is with family in West Virginia to attend the funeral of his grandmother. He will miss today’s game but will be back after the off-day for Wednesday’s game.

Prior to leaving, Matheny and Bell laid out their plans for today’s game.

“He kind of had it planned out today where a lot of the regulars were going to be in the lineup together for probably the most so far this spring going into the off-day,” said Bell. “The timing of the off-day is nice too because then we can ramp up after this. We’re getting pretty close.”

As the regular season draws near, Bell also noted today could be the last game the team chooses to use a designated hitter as pitchers need to start getting some at-bats.

Matt Carpenter, 3B

Stephen Piscotty, RF

Matt Holliday, LF

Brandon Moss, DH

Randal Grichuk, CF

Matt Adams, 1B

Yadier Molina, C

Kolten Wong, 2B

Jedd Gyorko, SS

Marco Gonzales will start today’s game and is slated for around 75 pitches. Tyler Lyons, Matt Bowman, Jonathan Broxton, Seung Hwan Oh, Miguel Socolovich, and Jordan Walden are also expected to appear out of the bullpen.