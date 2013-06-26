Established and chartered in 1940 to serve employees of Bell Telephone Company, the credit union has undergone changes in order to better serve its members while reaching out to new members in the Madison County Community. The credit union amended its charter in 2006 to include anyone residing or employed in Madison County, IL as well as the existing base of telephone company employees. We are now changing again and have moved our office to 4105 Humbert Road Suite 101 across from Alton High School and next door to Bemis and Associates Chiropractic. The credit union will continue operations as Bell Community Credit Union; maintaining the history from our original employee group from Bell Telephone while expanding to better serve the Madison County Community. Please join Bell Community Credit Union on Friday June 28, 2013 from 12p.m. until 5p.m. at our new office to celebrate our history as well as our future in our new home. A ribbon cutting with Riverbend Growth Association will take place at 4p.m. and BBQ and other refreshments will be provided along with a bounce house for the kids to enjoy.

Please visit our website at www.bellcommunitycu.com for more information about the credit union and our grand opening.

Article continues after sponsor message

More like this: