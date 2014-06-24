SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – In an effort to improve public safety, legislation sponsored by State Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, to prohibit law enforcement agencies from requiring officers to write a certain number of traffic citations in a given period of time was signed into law on Sunday.

“Law enforcement officers should not be forced to ticket motorists just to meet a quota,” Beiser said. “These types of quotas can cause a lack of trust between law enforcement and the community, and by eliminating this practice, police officers can do their job without hurting the public’s trust.”

Beiser sponsored Senate Bill 3411, which prevents local law enforcement departments from using ticket quotas or using the number of tickets an officer writes in a performance evaluation. The measure also protects local departments from losing state or federal grant money as a result of eliminating quotas. The legislation does give management the ability to ensure that law enforcement officers have a minimum number of contacts.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Eliminating ticket quotas will help keep our communities safer, and ensure law enforcement officers can patrol our neighborhoods without fear of receiving a negative evaluation,” Beiser said. “Both motorists and police officers will benefit from this legislation and I want to thank my colleagues for passing this measure.”

For any questions or concerns about state-related issues, please contact Beiser’s constituent service office at 618-465-5900.

# # #

More like this: