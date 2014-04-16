SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – State Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, recently sponsored legislation limiting the amount a cemetery may charge for placing the headstone of a fallen veteran.

“Few moments are more somber than when we lose members of our community,” Beiser said. “This is particularly true when we lose a brave man or woman who served and defended our nation. This is a small but meaningful way to show our gratitude to families and loved ones of the fallen.”

Beiser co-sponsored House Bill 4598, which prohibits cemeteries from charging more than $500 for placing a headstone or memorial maker of any veteran that is provided by the United States government. Currently, there is no limit to the fees that cemeteries can charge. The limit that was established is the same amount that the federal government provides to families for the service.

“When a loved one passes away there are always unexpected and considerable costs,” Beiser added. “By removing some of the financial hardship on a veteran’s family, we can help ensure that our military members receive the memorial they deserve.”

Article continues after sponsor message

House Bill 4598 now goes to the state Senate for further consideration. For more information about this or other pieces of legislation, please contact his constituent service office at 618-465-5900.

# # #

More like this: