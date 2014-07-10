ALTON, Ill. – Following the destruction of two central Illinois communities, legislation supported by state Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, to assist small businesses and to protect consumers was signed into law this week.

“In the aftermath of a tornado, many are left under tragic circumstances trying to rebuild their homes and businesses as seen in Washington and Gifford,” Beiser said. “Small business owners looking to restore their business for themselves, employees and community should not be expected to pay higher property taxes.”

Besier helped pass Senate Bill 3259 following the outbreak of tornadoes, which destroyed two downstate Illinois communities during the fall of 2013. Under previous law, small businesses were required to pay higher property taxes immediately after rebuilding. This new law regulates property taxes by slowly raising the rate over a 15 year period opposed to an immediate tax increase.

Beiser also sponsored Senate Bill 2922, which prohibits an insurance adjuster from charging or accepting any compensation in excess of 10% from claims related to a catastrophic event.

“Those suffering from natural disasters should not have to worry about others trying to take advantage of their time in distress,” Beiser said. “These pieces of legislation are necessary in ensuring our communities will get back on their feet and thrive once again.”

For any questions or concerns about state-related issues, please contact Beiser’s constituent service office at 528 Henry St., Alton, IL 62002, or call 618-465-5900.

