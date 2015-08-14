ALTON – On Saturday, August 8, State Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, partnered with the Alton Branch of the NAACP to host their 20th Annual Back to School/Stay in School Event.  Free school supplies were given away to an estimated 1,000 school aged children from the Alton area.

“Supporting events like the Alton NAACP’s Back to School/Stay in School event is very important in our area.  Low income families that may not have been able to afford school supplies were able to get everything that their children need for the upcoming school year,” Beiser said.  “The keynote speaker, Erik’el Johnson, also emphasized the importance of staying in school.  It is great to see the way in which an event like this can have such a positive impact on the lives of children in our area.”

Pictured from left to right with state Rep. Beiser are Sister Elena of Saint Anthony’s Health Center and Alton NAACP Chapter President James Gray. 

For more information, please contact Beiser’s constituent service office at 618-465-5900.

