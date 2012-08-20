ALTON, IL—State Rep. Dan Beiser (D-Alton) today voted to expel corrupt Chicago legislator Derrick Smith (D-Chicago) from the Illinois House for allegedly accepting a bribe from a day care.

“We did what needed to be done today, kicking out yet another allegedly corrupt Chicago politician. It is disgraceful for Illinoisans to have yet another elected official betray their trust. I hope that we can move forward from this incident and address the major issues that we face in this state. I am committed to continuing my work to reform state government and further clamp down on those with unsavory motivations.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Prior to the Primary Election in March, Smith allegedly solicited a local day care for cash in exchange for writing a grant request letter to the state. Smith has been charged with bribery by federal officials. The Illinois House passed a resolution to expel Smith, stripping him of his position as a state representative.

For more information please contact Rep. Dan Beiser’s district office at (618) 465-5900.

More like this: