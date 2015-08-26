WOOD RIVER – State Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, has promised to visit and tour various organizations around the Riverbend area to show the governor and other members of the General Assembly the detrimental impacts the budget impasse is having on the region. As part of his group of planned tours, Rep. Beiser visited Foxes Grove Supportive Living Community in Wood River last week.

“We would like to thank Rep. Beiser for visiting Foxes Grove and taking the time to discuss the budget impasse with our residents. Rep. Beiser explained that the proposed budget cuts will harm middle class families; he also discussed the problems that will face facilities like Foxes Grove,” said Stacey Loveland, Executive Director of Foxes Grove. “We appreciate the work that he is doing for us in Springfield, and we support him in his endeavors to stand up for the most vulnerable people in the state of Illinois.”

Article continues after sponsor message

During the Foxes Grove Tour, LeadingAge Illinois presented State Rep. Beiser with the Partners in Quality Award for his continued support of quality aging programs in Madison County. Pictured below from left to right: Paul Weaver, Vice President of Strategic Development Rosewood Living LLC.; Stacey Loveland, Executive Director of Foxes Grove; State Rep. Dan Beiser; Kirk Riva, Vice President of Public Policy LeadingAge Illinois.

For more information, please contact Beiser’s constituent services office at 618-465-5900.

More like this:

Related Video: