ALTON – State Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, recently visited an American Government class at Alton High School to explain his responsibilities as a member of the state legislature, as well as discuss Illinois government and several key issues facing the state.

“Many students that I had the opportunity to speak with at Alton High School had concerns about the future of higher education in Illinois,” said Beiser. “Several students told me that they knew people choosing to attend universities out-of-state because of the budget impasse that has been gripping Illinois since last year.”

Beiser supported a stop-gap budget deal that passed the legislature recently. While the spending bills will allow for schools to open in the fall and provide some relief to social services agencies that deliver care for the elderly and mentally disabled, Beiser says that it is not enough to solve the budget crisis in Illinois.

“I asking the Governor, my fellow members of the General Assembly and legislative leaders to work together to negotiate a full fiscal year budget for Illinois,” Beiser said. “While the stop-gap budget will be helpful in the short-term, if a budget deal is not created before the spending plan expires, these organizations will be in the same place they’ve been in for the past year.”

For more information, please contact Beiser’s constituent services office at 618-465-5900 or email dvbeiser@sbcglobal.net.

