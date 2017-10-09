ALTON – State Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, is calling on legislators to override the Gov. Rauner’s veto of legislation that would ban right-to-work zones in local municipalities.

“Since Gov. Rauner took office, he has made it no secret that he wants to destroy unions,” Beiser said. “Hard-working men and women across the state depend on unions to receive fair wages and compensation, as well as reasonable work hours. Getting unions and the work-place protections they fought for will hurt every employee in Illinois.”

Beiser’s Senate Bill 1905 would prevent local governments from enacting right-to-work ordinances within their limits. Right-to-work laws make it illegal for employees to form or join a union. This means that they cannot take part in collective bargaining agreements which serve to protect their wages, insurance benefits, work hours, working conditions and more. Rauner vetoed this legislation to further his anti-union agenda.

“Building and supporting middle-class families are key to economic growth and prosperity and unions have always been instrumental in building the middle-class,” said Beiser. “Gov. Rauner’s veto of legislation banning right-to-work zones shows his commitment to propping up the wealthy instead of working men and women. I urge my colleagues in the House and Senate to override his veto of this legislation and protect the middle-class.”

For more information, please contact Beiser’s constituent service office at 618-465-5900.

