ALTON – State Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, is urging Gov. Rauner to sign an emergency appropriations bill for human service providers that Republicans and Democrats in the General Assembly passed with nearly unanimous support.

“Every day I hear from social service providers that are struggling to provide the level of care their clients need and keep their doors open,” Beiser said. “While this emergency funding bill is not a permanent solution, it is greatly needed by agencies in my district and across the state, as budget negotiations continue. This measure passed with support from both sides of aisle and the governor needs to sign this bill into law right away.”

Senate Bill 2038, which Beiser supported, provides emergency funding to provide funding for home health care for seniors, breast and cervical cancer screenings, Meals on Wheels, mental health programs and support for victims of sexual assault. Funding for this bill was identified by Republican and Democratic legislators and does not add to the state’s deficit. The bill was crafted in a same way that emergency funding for higher education was passed and signed by the governor.

“For the past year, Senior Services Plus has continued to provide services to seniors throughout our community at the state’s request, without full payment of all services provide,” said John Becker, CEO of Senior Services Plus. “To receive funding we joined a lawsuit with 64 social service nonprofits and for-profit companies that do business with the state of Illinois against Gov. Bruce Rauner and the chiefs of six state agencies. They’re demanding what is rightfully theirs: prompt payment of more than $130 million owed them for services rendered, under contract, to the state’s least fortunate citizens over the past 11 months. I appreciate Representative Beiser’s commitment to protecting our seniors and urge the governor to sign this funding bill immediately.”

To ask Gov. Rauner to sign Senate Bill 2038 and provide emergency funding for social services, please call 217-782-0244. For more information, please contact Beiser’s constituent services office at 618-465-5900 or email dvbeiser@sbcglobal.net.

