Beiser Tours Local Business Newly Relocated in Downtown Alton Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Angie Braida, Director of US Commercial Operations for Ziemer USA, gives Rep. Beiser a tour of the equipment warehouse Article continues after sponsor message ALTON, IL - On Tuesday, state Rep. Dan Beiser (D-Alton) visited the new office of Ziemer USA Inc., an Alton-based distributor of state-of-the-art surgical and diagnostic equipment for ophthalmologists. Located in downtown Alton at the old Cornerstone Bank, the office employs five staff members which is expected to grow as the business expands globally. Print Version Submit a News Tip