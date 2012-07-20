Beiser Tours Local Business Newly Relocated in Downtown Alton
July 20, 2012 9:21 AM
|Angie Braida, Director of US Commercial Operations for Ziemer USA, gives Rep. Beiser a tour of the equipment warehouse
ALTON, IL - On Tuesday, state Rep. Dan Beiser (D-Alton) visited the new office of Ziemer USA Inc., an Alton-based distributor of state-of-the-art surgical and diagnostic equipment for ophthalmologists. Located in downtown Alton at the old Cornerstone Bank, the office employs five staff members which is expected to grow as the business expands globally.