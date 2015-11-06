HARTFORD, Ill. – On Thursday, November 19, State Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, will host his monthly Satellite Office Hours in Hartford. Hartford Satellite Office Hours will be from 10 am until noon at the Hartford Village Hall, located at 140 West Hawthorne Street.

“Since my constituent service office is in Alton, travelling around the Riverbend region and hosting Satellite Office Hours in different communities makes my office and staff more accessible to my constituents that do not live in Alton,” said Beiser. “I want to be accessible and available to help my constituents in whatever way I can, and Satellite Office Hours provides a great opportunity to do that.”

Hartford residents are encouraged to attend to voice their concerns about different issues in Illinois, or ask any questions that they may have, as well as gain access to state services.

For more information, please contact Beiser’s constituent services office at 618-465-5900.

