ALTON – State Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, will be hosting satellite office hours on Friday, July 10 in Granite City at the Southwestern Madison County Chamber of Commerce, located at 3600 Nameoki Road, Suite 200, from 10:00 am until 2:00 pm.

“Satellite office hours give constituents a chance to come in and speak with me or my staff at a convenient location,” Beiser said. “The point is to make myself more easily accessible to area residents. I understand that since my constituent services office is located in Alton, it may not be as easy for people living in other communities around the area to come to my office to speak with me face-to-face. Satellite office hours will give people that live farther from Alton a chance to have their voices heard.”

Area residents may come to the satellite office hours with specific concerns, to make appointments with Beiser, or to just talk to Beiser and his staff about issues that are important to the area. No appointment is required to attend.

“I appreciate all of the work that the Southwestern Madison County Chamber of Commerce has put in to help make my satellite office hours possible,” Beiser continued. “I hope that this gives more of my constituents the opportunity to speak with me, when they may not usually have easy access to my office. I encourage residents not just from Southwestern Madison County, but from all over the area, to attend these satellite office hours and to bring their questions and concerns to me.”

For more information, please contact Rep. Beiser’s constituent services office at 618-465-5900.

