BETHALTO, Ill. – Throughout the summer, state Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, has been hosting Satellite Office Hours around the Riverbend region to provide constituents who do not live in the Alton area accessibility to his staff. On Monday, September 14, Beiser will be hosting Satellite Office Hours in Bethalto at Village Hall, located at 213 North Prairie Street, from 10 am until noon.

“I take every chance I can to speak with my constituents about their ideas and concerns involving state government,” Beiser said. “Satellite Office Hours provides people who live farther away from my district office with an opportunity to speak with a representative from my office one-on-one and discuss the issues that are important to them.”

Beiser has hosted Satellite Office Hours in Granite City and Godfrey this summer. He plans to continue visiting different towns in the area to provide his constituents with easy accessibility to his staff.

“My constituent service office is in Alton, so there may be people that live in other areas of my district that are not able to come to the office if they need assistance,” Beiser continued. “I understand how that can be frustrating, so hosting Satellite Office Hours will help those folks out.”

For more information, please contact Beiser’s constituent services office at 618-465-5900.

