ALTON, Ill. – State Rep. Dan Beiser, (D-Alton), will be hosting a child safety seat inspection on Tuesday, September 22 at Riverbend Head Start & Family Services in Alton, located at in the Alton Plaza at 1802 East Broadway, from 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm. The Child Safety Seat Inspection is free and open to the public.

“Child safety seat inspections are an important resource to provide to the community. Parents and caregivers sometimes unknowingly have their children in seats that are wrong for their size or age, or are not installed appropriately. This can be a huge safety hazard for children,” said Beiser. “Thank you to the Simmons Employee Foundation for their generous donation to Riverbend Headstart & Family Services, which helped to make the child safety seat inspection possible. This event is an opportunity for parents and caregivers to ensure that their child seats are installed properly and are in compliance with Illinois state law.”

Area residents are encouraged to attend the free child safety seat inspection where trained technicians will be inspecting and installing car seats. The no charge inspection will confirm that car seats are installed correctly, and that children have a seat that is both size and age appropriate.

“We are excited to partner with Representative Beiser for this event,” said Chuck Parr, President of Riverbend Head Start & Family Services. “The safety of all children in our community is most important. This event is open to the public, so we look forward to seeing everyone there.”

For more information, please contact Rep. Beiser’s constituent service office at (618) 465-5900.

