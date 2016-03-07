Dan BeiserSPRINGFIELD, Ill. – State Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, issued a statement after a failed attempt to override the governor’s veto of funding for community colleges, adult education, and the Monetary Award Program (MAP).

“People in Springfield just don’t understand the needs of real folks,” said Beiser. “This funding is important, and should’ve been able to pass. The failure to override the governor’s veto will have a devastating impact on students and the higher education community in my district. Students and faculty at Lewis and Clark Community College will suffer, as will those at SIUE.”

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

“I am disappointed in my fellow state Representatives and in the Governor because this bill would’ve provided funds to community colleges, people who want to better themselves through adult education, and college students who seek a higher education,” continued Beiser. “Instead, representatives couldn’t get over their petty politics to agree to fund these important programs.”

 

 

More like this:

5 days ago - Edwardsville School District #7 Announces Leadership Hirings

Apr 18, 2024 - SIUE Welcomes Former Fontbonne Students  Transferring for Fontbonne Students Made Easy

Apr 3, 2024 - Dr. Juhanna Rogers Brings “Shattering,” Celebrated One-Woman Show, to SIUE’s Metcalf Theater

Apr 9, 2024 - SIUE Chancellor Speaks Of Importance Of "Give Today and Own Tomorrow"

Apr 10, 2024 - Dean’s List Student Touts SIUE as a Great Choice

 