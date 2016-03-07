SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – State Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, issued a statement after a failed attempt to override the governor’s veto of funding for community colleges, adult education, and the Monetary Award Program (MAP).

“People in Springfield just don’t understand the needs of real folks,” said Beiser. “This funding is important, and should’ve been able to pass. The failure to override the governor’s veto will have a devastating impact on students and the higher education community in my district. Students and faculty at Lewis and Clark Community College will suffer, as will those at SIUE.”

“I am disappointed in my fellow state Representatives and in the Governor because this bill would’ve provided funds to community colleges, people who want to better themselves through adult education, and college students who seek a higher education,” continued Beiser. “Instead, representatives couldn’t get over their petty politics to agree to fund these important programs.”

