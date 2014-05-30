SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Continuing his efforts to aid disabled veterans, state Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, supported legislation last week to ease the requirements on disabled veterans who renew either a disabled parking placard or decal.

“Veterans have sacrificed life and limb in defense of our great country,” Beiser said. “While we may never be able to fully repay them for their service, we have a duty help make their lives a little easier.”

Beiser’s Senate Bill 3255 exempts veterans with a permanent disability that have been granted a disabled parking placard or decal from the requirement that they provide evidence of the disability in order to renew their decal or placard. Currently, the Secretary of State requires proof of continued disability every four years in order to renew a disabled parking placard or decal.

Beiser also supported House Bill 4491 this session, which allows veterans eligible for Purple Heart license plates to display the plate on one vehicle without payment of any registration or registration renewal fee. House Bill 4491 passed both legislative chambers and is now with the governor for his consideration.

“Reducing fees and bureaucracy is one small way to give back to our veterans,” Beiser said. “Once a veteran has verified their disability, he or she should be free from having to repeatedly prove they are authorized to use a disabled parking placard or decal, and this measure is a common-sense way to recognize their sacrifice.”

For any questions or concerns about state-related issues, please contact Beiser’s constituent service office at 528 Henry St., Alton, IL 62002, or call 618-465-5900.

