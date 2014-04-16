SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – State Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, recently helped pass legislation allowing courts to electronically monitor defendants who have been accused of domestic battery and other violent crimes.

“When a crime is committed against someone, they lose their sense of security,” Beiser said. “This legislation helps victims get some of it back by allowing courts to electronically survey defendants of violent crimes. Individuals who have already endured a nightmare should not have to continue to live in fear, not knowing if it could happen again.”

House Bill 3744 allows a trial court to order a GPS tracking device to be a condition of bail if the defendant is charged with a violent crime, including domestic battery, kidnapping, first degree murder, or unlawful restraint. Under current law, electronic surveillance may be ordered only if the defendant had previously undergone a risk assessment and violated an order of protection.

“Our judges and prosecutors are on the frontlines and years of experience tell them if someone poses a threat to others,” Beiser added. “That is why they should have the flexibility to place someone under electronic surveillance and not be forced to wait until it is too late. I will continue to push for common sense approaches that ensure the safety and security of victims of violent crime.”

Article continues after sponsor message

House Bill 3744 now goes to the full Senate for further consideration. For more information about this or other pieces of legislation, please contact his constituent service office at 618-465-5900.

# # #

More like this: