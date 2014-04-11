SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – State Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, recently helped pass legislation requiring newly built schools to include a storm shelter.

“Severe and destructive weather has become more prevalent throughout our region and the state,” Beiser said. "By requiring new school buildings to contain a storm shelter, we can ensure that our students and teachers will be kept safe during dangerous weather events.”

House Bill 2513 requires school districts to design and construct new school buildings to contain a storm shelter. The shelter must meet the minimum standards developed by the National Storm Shelter Association. These standards require a room within a school to be designed to withstand damage from high winds and tornadoes.

Article continues after sponsor message

“It is very easy for anyone, especially our children, to be frightened when intense storms hit our communities,” Beiser added. “A storm shelter will give children, teachers and parents the peace of mind that they are being protected by a shelter that was built to withstand the worst.”

House Bill 2513 now goes to the full the Senate for further consideration. For more information about this or other pieces of legislation, please contact his constituent service office at 618-465-5900.

# # #

More like this: