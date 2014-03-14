SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – State Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, is continuing his efforts to support veterans by sponsoring legislation to honor the men and women who served in the Vietnam War.

“We must recognize their devotion and sacrifice to our nation during the war,” Beiser said. “This resolution is a simple way we can create awareness and recognize all the veterans of the Vietnam War who fought to preserve our freedom.”

Senate Joint Resolution 3 designates March 30 as “Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day” to pay tribute to the contributions of Vietnam War Veterans, as well as honoring the sacrifices of these veterans, and their comrades who never returned home.

“This resolution signifies that we have not forgotten the brave men and women who served in this conflict,” Beiser said. “It is also a reminder of our firm commitment to upholding the ideals of freedom for which many of these veterans made the greatest sacrifice.”

For more information on this resolution, or any other state issue, please call Beiser’s full-time constituent service office at 618 465-5900.

