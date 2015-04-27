ALTON – To help entrepreneurs start job-creating businesses, State Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, is sponsoring a measure that would have the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) create a comprehensive source for information that new businesses need to begin operating.



“Small businesses are the biggest job creators in Illinois, but starting a business can be extremely difficult,” Beiser said. “Future employers spend too much time trying to figure out how to start their companies, instead on focusing on how to make their businesses successful.”

Beiser is sponsoring Senate Bill 659, which would direct DCEO to create a permit portal to provide new business owners and employers looking to locate in Illinois with a convenient, centralized source for information necessary to succeed. State licensing materials and registration forms, links to important resources, helpful contacts and information about state incentives will be included. DCEO will be responsible for creating and updating this portal on a yearly basis. Currently, there are a number of outdated websites that entrepreneurs must navigate to access this information.



“We often talk about making Illinois friendlier to businesses and facilitating the work of start-ups is part of following through on that,” Beiser added. “I will continue working with colleagues on both sides of the aisle to develop long-term economic development strategies to help companies create more jobs in our communities.”



For more information, please contact Beiser’s constituent service office at 618-465-5900.

