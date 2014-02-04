State Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, is co-sponsoring legislation to provide police officers with additional protection when raiding houses suspected of criminal activity.

“We should be doing all we can to protect our police officers,” said Beiser. “Our law enforcement officers consistently show professionalism, expertise, and courage in enforcing the law and the legislature must ensure they are protected while on the job.”

House Bill 4269 would make it a crime to impede the entry of law enforcement officers by using video surveillance, motion sensing devices, or “booby traps.” Police officers often run the risk of being injured when criminals within a house or building use video surveillance or other devices to monitor and interfere with police activity, and this activity would be illegal under House Bill 4269.

Article continues after sponsor message

Other devices currently in use by criminals include steel doors, wooden planks, crossbars, and alarm systems.

“We need to prevent criminals from being able to fortify known drug houses,” Beiser said. “This bill will help make our communities safer by creating a criminal offense for individuals that seek to harm law enforcement officers in the course of their job.”

The proposal is supported by the Illinois State Police and the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police.

More like this: