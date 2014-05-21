SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – To help ensure small-business owners and consumers are protected against fraud, state Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, is co-sponsoring legislation cracking down on patent trolling, scams involving false patent claims, that can cost businesses valuable time and money.

“Extorting money from small businesses and the employees whose jobs depend on the company’s stability will not be tolerated,” Beiser said. “Patent trolling causes undue stress on employers and workers, lost productivity and can result in lost wages and jobs if an employer feels forced to avoid a costly court battle over what is really a scam. This measure protects targeted employers and the jobs they create.”

Senate Bill 3405 makes it unlawful to falsely threaten a person or business for infringing on a patent. Many of these claims demand financial compensation, leaving small businesses feeling trapped and forced to settle to avoid expensive legal action. Such payments can be devastating to small businesses working to stay afloat.. The measure is supported by business groups, including the Illinois Retail Merchants Association and the Illinois Chamber of Commerce, and the Illinois Attorney General’s Office.

“Small businesses are a vital part of our regional and state economies, and it’s important we ensure Illinois is a safe place to do business,” Beiser said. “This legislation will aggressively target another aspect of fraud and help businesses thrive during these challenging economic times.”

For any questions or concerns about state-related issues, please contact Beiser’s constituent service office at 528 Henry St., Alton, IL 62002, or call 618-465-5900.

