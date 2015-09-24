EAST ALTON – On Tuesday, September 22, state Rep. Dan Beiser, (D-Alton), participated in the “Principal for a Day” program at Eastwood Elementary School in East Alton.

Beiser started the students’ day off by leading the Pledge of Allegiance. He then had the chance to visit different classrooms and speak to teachers and students one-on-one.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We appreciate Representative Beiser taking the time to visit Eastwood,” said Matt Stimac, Principal of Eastwood Elementary School. “Rep. Beiser gave the students a chance to ask questions and discuss state government in Illinois. I hope the children had a great time learning about the role of state representative. A big thank you from the students and faculty of Eastwood Elementary School!”

For more information, please contact Rep. Beiser’s constituent service office at (618) 465-5900.

More like this:

Related Video: