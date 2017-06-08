ALTON - Continuing efforts to keep dangerous drugs out of our community, state Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, recently supported legislation that would allow prosecutors to charge individuals who live out of state for selling controlled substances when it results in a death.

“For years, drugs have been coming into our communities from Missouri and without catching someone red-handed, there is little law enforcement can do to stop it,” Beiser said. “This legislation will allow police officers and prosecutors to hold individuals responsible for selling deadly drugs to Illinois residents.”

Under current law, individuals are charged with a charge of drug induced homicide if they manufacture or deliver a controlled substance that results in another person’s death. However, this law does not apply to any individual who lives out-of-state. Beiser recently supported Senate Bill 639, which expands the offense of drug-induced homicide to include delivery of controlled substances in another state which resulted in the death that occurred in Illinois. This was named in honor of Evan Rushing, a young man from Glen Carbon who recently died of an overdose from drugs bought from a dealer in St. Louis.

“I have worked on this issue for many years, and I am glad that this legislation was finally able to pass the General Assembly,” Beiser said. “I am hopeful that the governor will quickly sign this legislation and give our law enforcement officials an important tool that will help them save lives.”

For more information, please contact Beiser’s constituent service office at (618) 465-5900.

