ALTON, Ill. – With the tax filing season in full swing, State Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, is encouraging all tax filers to utilize a new online resource provided through the Illinois Comptroller’s Office allowing taxpayers to easily access information about their filings.

“With deadlines to meet and paperwork to complete, it’s easy for people to get anxious during tax season,” said Beiser. “This new service from the Comptroller’s Office will ease some of that anxiety by allowing people to follow up on the status of their return using an online portal.”

By visiting myrefund.illinoiscomptroller.com, taxpayers can see if their payment has been processed by the Comptroller’s Office by simply entering their name and Social Security number. Taxpayers also have the opportunity to enter an email address and phone number to receive a notification when their refund has been processed.

“Allowing taxpayers to see the progress of their return provides more than simple peace of mind, it also opens up government and allows people to get a better idea of how the tax return process works,” Beiser said. “It’s great to see the Comptroller’s Office become more transparent and I will continue to look for other ways to increase government transparency and accountability.”

