SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Understanding many seniors live on a tight budget, State Rep. Dan Beiser, D- Alton, helped pass a measure last week reducing fees on seniors over the age of 75 who fish and hunt in an effort to preserve outdoor sporting traditions.

“Many older seniors who enjoy fishing and hunting live on a tight budget, but I don’t think they should miss out on chances to enjoy Southern Illinois’ natural beauty and outdoor activities because of state bureaucracy and fees,” Beiser said “As the cost of living has risen, retirement and social security has remained flat, leaving fewer dollars to be spent on fees, licenses, and other outdoor supplies.”

Beiser sponsored House Bill 4329 to reduce fees for hunting and sport fishing licenses to $1 for all Illinois residents aged 75 years and older. The legislation also eliminates the fee to obtain the pheasant, furbearer, habitat and migratory waterfowl stamps for hunters and the inland trout and salmon stamps for fishermen. Beiser is committed to supporting local attractions and sporting opportunities while keeping the financial cost low for senior citizens. This legislation passed both chambers of the Illinois General Assembly and will await the governor’s signature to become law.

“Grandparents should not have to choose between paying for medication or taking their grandchildren fishing or hunting,” Beiser said. “Lowering these fees will allow seniors the financial freedom to continue enjoying these cherished family traditions.”

