SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – To protect funds to improve roads and transportation infrastructure, state Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, sponsored a constitutional amendment to prevent that officials from using those funds for anything else.

“I have had many discussions with elected officials, businesses and community leaders about the improvements that need to be made to our infrastructure in our community,” Beiser said. “Too often this funding short-changed for other purposes and sent other places. We need to protect funding for transportation infrastructure.”

Beiser, who is chairman of the House Transportation Committee on Regulation, Roads and Bridges, is a co-sponsor of House Joint Resolution Constitutional Amendment 36. The amendment stipulates that funds that the state collects for a designated purpose of infrastructure improvements may not be used in any other way. The amendment specifies that the funds can be used for roads, bridges, highways, railroads, ports and airports. In the past the elected officials have used transportation funds to help fill budget holes.

“Business groups, unions, Democrats and Republicans all know how important it is to maintain and improve our infrastructure,” Beiser said. “Properly maintained roads ensure that our family, friends and neighbors are safe while they are getting from place to place. Infrastructure improvements also help businesses grow, create jobs and invest in our community.”

