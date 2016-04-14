SPRINGFIELD – State Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, recently met with local members of the Illinois Rifle Association in the state’s Capitol to discuss pending gun legislation and ways that legislators can work to support the rights of responsible gun owners.

“There is no reason why law abiding citizens should not be able to exercise their Second Amendment Rights,” said Beiser. “I am always looking for opportunities to work with members of the community to advocate for gun rights, and I want to help expand the rights of responsible gun owners through legislation.”

Beiser is currently sponsoring several bills that would expand the rights of responsible gun owners.

For more information, please contact Beiser’s constituent services office at 618-465-5900 or email dvbeiser@sbcglobal.net.

