ALTON – State Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, is highlighting a new law that took effect on January 1 aimed at cracking down on meth production near schools.

“Meth is an extremely dangerous drug,” Beiser said. “Not only does it put the life of the user in danger, anyone who produces it exposes themselves and anyone near them to the hazardous chemicals used to create the drug.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The new state law creates stiffer penalties for manufacturing meth within 1,000 feet of a school. The same penalty already exists for manufacturing meth within 1,000 of a church and it is similar to other sentencing enhancements that already exist for manufacturing other drugs. Beiser worked with the South Roxana Police Department to craft this measure to address this problem after a house was found to be manufacturing meth a block away from a school in South Roxana.

“This measure will further punish those who produce this dangerous drug near schools and help ensure the safety of our children,” Beiser added. “Community leaders must do everything in their power to keep drugs away from our kids and off the streets. I will continue to work with local law enforcement to find ways we can work together to make our community safer.”

For more information or to share a legislative idea, please contact Beiser’s full-time constituent service office at 618-465-5900.



More like this: