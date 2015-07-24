SPRINGFIELD – To improve efforts to find missing seniors, State Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, recently passed legislation that would improve the current program aimed at finding missing seniors.

“Each year Illinois’ senior population increases as the baby boomer generation grows older,” Beiser said. “Our state needs to create programs and best practices that reflect this, so that Illinois is a friendly, accommodating place for seniors to live.”

In 2005, Besier passed legislation creating an alert system to assist the Illinois State Police (ISP) and other law enforcement agencies in finding endangered and missing seniors, a precursor to the current Silver Alert system. Senate Bill 1846, which Beiser is sponsoring, creates the Silver Search Program, which, through coordination between the ISP and the Silver Search Task Force, will put in place plans and resources for law enforcement to help find adults suffering from dementia. Additionally, the task force will work to increase awareness of these diseases throughout the state.

“This legislation will provide law enforcement agencies, health care providers and families with additional resources to find a loved one suffering from dementia,” Beiser added. “Additionally, the task force created in this legislation will help ensure we have the right procedures and resources in place to keep seniors in our communities safe for years to come.”

Senate Bill 1846 was sent to the governor to be signed into law. For more information, please contact Beiser’s constituent service office at 618-465-5900.

