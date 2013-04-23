ALTON, IL – State Rep. Dan Beiser (D-Alton) on Tuesday announced that Lewis and Clark Community College received a $5,000 grant to buy new books and materials through a “Back to the Books” grant provided by the Illinois Secretary of State and Illinois State Library.

“Community colleges provide tremendous support to our students and the local community as a whole,” Beiser said. “This grant will be very useful in bringing more resources to our community that otherwise may not have been affordable.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Back to Books is a collection development competitive grant from the Secretary of State and Illinois State Library for libraries to acquire books and education materials. Awards range from $2,500 to $5,000 per library and are made possible by a combination of funds from the Federal Institute of Museum and Library Services and State of Illinois library funds. Purchases may include fiction and/or non-fiction books. Eligible applicants are academic, public, school, and special libraries that belong to one of the three Illinois library systems funded by the Secretary of State and Illinois State Library.

“I am pleased to be able to award these grants that will allow library users to be better educated and entertained,” Secretary of State Jesse White said. “Our libraries perform so many essential tasks, but at their core what our libraries do best is make books and other materials available to patrons.”

Rep. Beiser's constituent service office may be reach at 618-465-5900.

More like this: