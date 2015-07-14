ALTON – State Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, will be pairing with the Citizens Utility Board (CUB) on Friday, July 17 to host a Utility Bill Clinic at the East Alton Library from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm.

“When I walk door to door in the area asking residents about concerns that they may have, I often hear about the cost of electricity and other utilities continuing to rise,” said Beiser. “It also seems that when we receive our utility bills there are often unexplained charges, or charges that do not make sense. This free Utility Bill Clinic is a great opportunity to have your utility bills analyzed and explained by a panel of experts.”

To have your bills analyzed, just bring in your most recent utility and phone bills. Members of the Citizens Utility Board will go through your bills with you line-by-line to explain any charges that do not make sense, and show you where you could be saving money.

Article continues after sponsor message

“I encourage anyone that pays utility bills to attend the Utility Bill Clinic. The clinic is free, and the panel of experts will help to explain any charges that do not make sense, and give suggestions on ways to help you save money,” added Beiser.

The Citizens Utility Board is a nonprofit consumer group that was created by the state Legislature to fight for the rights of utility consumers. Space to attend the clinic is limited, so a RSVP is required.

If you have any questions, or to reserve a spot at the Utility Bill Clinic, please contact state Rep. Beiser’s constituent services office at 618-465-5900 or dvbeiser@sbcglobal.net.

More like this: