ALTON – State Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, recently participated in the Illinois Bankers Association “Banker for a Day” program at Liberty Bank in Alton.

During Beiser’s visit, he was able to oversee the bank’s day-to-day operations by visiting with the bank’s employees and customers. He was also given a glimpse of the way different issues that are being discussed in Springfield are impacting Liberty Bank and other banks in the Riverbend area.

“This visit allowed Liberty Bank to give me a hometown perspective on banking that I can take with me when working on regulatory issues in Springfield,” said Beiser.

For more information, please contact Beiser’s constituent services office at 618-465-5900.

