ALTON – State Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, and the Citizens Utility Board (CUB) recently hosted a Utility Bill Clinic at the East Alton Library. The Utility Bill Clinic was free to area residents, and provided people with a chance to have a panel of experts provide tips on how to lower their monthly bills.

“I hope that Representative Beiser continues to host events like the Utility Bill Clinic in the future,” said Tom Cholevik, a Granite City resident. “I have been concerned about the rising cost of utilities, and the clinic was a great way to address my concerns head on.”

Residents brought their latest utility bills to the clinic and were able to sit down with members of the Citizens Utility Board one-on-one. A CUB staffer then analyzed their bills line-by-line and answered any questions.

“I understand my constituents’ concerns about the rising cost of utility bills,” Beiser stated. “The services that CUB is able to provide to consumers is invaluable. So many times we receive our utility bills and they don’t make sense, or there are unexplained charges. I hope to continue partnering with CUB in the future so that I can continue to host events like the Utility Bill Clinic around my district.”

The Citizens Utility Board is a non-profit consumer group created by the state Legislature to advocate for the rights of utility consumers. Members of CUB travel around the state to provide their free, money-saving services to residents.

“Members of the Citizens Utility Board were able to answer all questions that I had about my bills, and explain charges that did not make sense to me,” said Brad Pulaski, an East Alton resident. “They even showed me a way to help save money each month on my electricity bill. Thank you Representative Beiser!”

For more information, please contact Beiser’s constituent services office at 618-465-5900.

