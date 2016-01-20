ALTON – State Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, is hosting a supply drive for Oasis Women’s Center beginning January 19, 2016 through February 19, 2016. Donations can be dropped off at Beiser’s constituent service office, located at 528 Henry Street in Alton between 9:00 am – 4:00 pm.

“Due to the current budget impasse, many organizations such as Oasis Women’s Center are suffering,” said Beiser. “Oasis has been able to remain open despite a lack of funding, but the continuing budget stalemate has created a large strain. I want to help ensure that they will be able to continue providing aid to women and children in need. The supply drive will help to alleviate some of the burden that they are facing.”

The Women’s Supply Drive benefitting Oasis Women’s Center is requesting donations of the following items: liquid laundry detergent; alarm clock radios; toilet paper; paper towels; deodorant; hair products; diapers sizes four, five and six; pull-ups; shampoo; conditioner; bars of soap; combs; brushes; and baby bottles.

“Representative Beiser truly cares about the wellbeing of his constituents,” said Margarette Trushel of Oasis Women’s Center. “He has always recognized the need for domestic violence resources in our area. I want to thank him for organizing the supply drive because Oasis clients can use all of the help that they can get, especially in these difficult economic times.”

Article continues after sponsor message

For more information, please contact Beiser’s constituent services office at 618-465-5900 or email dvbeiser@sbcglobal.net.

More like this: