GODFREY –On Tuesday, August 17, state Rep. Dan Beiser (D-Alton) hosted Satellite Office Hours in Godfrey to provide constituents that live in that area an opportunity to have easy access to Beiser and his staff.

“Hosting Satellite Office Hours in different areas of my district is very important to me,” said Beiser. “I know that sometimes people who are not from Alton may not be able to make it to my constituent service office if they need assistance from me or my staff. I am going to continue going to other areas throughout the area to make myself easily accessible to area residents.”

The next Satellite Office Hours will be held in Bethalto on Monday, September 14 from 10 am until noon at Bethalto Village Hall, located at 213 North Prairie Street. Residents of Bethalto are encouraged to attend the Satellite Office Hours to speak with Rep. Beiser or a member of his staff about state related questions or concerns.

“I want to thank Representative Beiser for hosting his Satellite Office Hours in Godfrey,” said Michael McCormick, mayor of Godfrey. “I know many area residents appreciated the opportunity to speak with the representative, giving them a chance to express their concerns, or ask any questions that they may have had.”

For more information, please contact Rep. Beiser’s constituent service office at (618) 465-5900.

