BETHALTO, Ill. – On Monday, September 14, State Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, hosted Satellite Office Hours in Bethalto to provide constituents with easy access to his office staff.

“I appreciate every conversation that I am able to have with my constituents. There are many issues facing the Riverbend area, and Illinois as a whole, and Satellite Office Hours is a great opportunity for people to come and express any concerns, as well as ask any questions that they may have had,” said Beiser. “Hearing thoughts, concerns and ideas from constituents helps me to do my job more effectively.”

Beiser has been hosting Satellite Office Hours throughout the Riverbend region. Satellite Office Hours provide constituents an opportunity to meet with a member of Beiser’s staff to discuss issues, voice concerns, or gain access to state services.

“I think that it leaves a positive impact for people if they are able to talk to their elected officials openly. I want to thank Representative Beiser for providing Bethalto residents that opportunity by hosting Satellite Office Hours here,” said Alan Winslow, mayor of Bethalto.

Beiser will be partnering with state Sen. Bill Haine, D-Alton, to host Satellite Office Hours in Wood River next month.

For more information, please contact Beiser’s constituent services office at 618-465-5900.

