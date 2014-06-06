SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Continuing his support of investments in the local community, State Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, helped pass legislation in the House last week that will bring $13.8 million in state funds to Jersey County to aid in repairing Route 3 in Jersey County.

“This winter was rough on our roadways, leaving many in need of extensive repair,” Beiser said. “It is important we quickly repair these roads before the safety of any more motorists are put at risk.”

Beiser’s House Bill 3794 appropriates over $13 million into repairing Route 3. These funds will be used for both widening and resurfacing over six miles of the roadway. This project is part of a statewide $1 billion investment into repairing and replacing infrastructure across Illinois. The funds used for these projects will not require the state to take on any additional debt.

Article continues after sponsor message

“These repairs will not only make Route 3 safer, but will help put many people in the area get to work,” Beiser said. “This project is a win-win for both construction workers and for local motorists who rely on this road.”

For more information, please call Beiser’s constituent office at 618-465-5900.

###

More like this: