SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – State Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, recently helped pass legislation to allow family members of soldiers currently serving in the military and the sons and daughters of military men and women who perished while serving our country to choose license plates honoring them.

“After spending the day at work, we look forward to returning home and spending time with our families,” Beiser said. "However, the families of our service men and women are not able to see their loved ones who put themselves in harm’s way to protect us. While allowing families to honor those who are not able to be with them, these license plates will serve as a reminder of the sacrifices others are making every day.”

Beiser is co-sponsoring two measures that would allow the families of military members to choose a license plate honoring their loved ones. House Bill 5475 allows the children of fallen military members to receive a Gold Star License Plate. Under current law, these license plates are only offered to the spouse, sibling or parents of those that died in service of our country.

House Bill 5872 would create Blue Star Banner license plates. The Blue Star Banner was used during World War I and throughout history to identify the families who had children serving in the military. The bill would allow the immediate family to choose a Blue Star Banner license plate while their family member is serving during any period of war or hostility.

“Our nation is more than fortunate to have so many brave men and women willing to defend our country,” Beiser added. “It is only right that we recognize and support the families who make sacrifices every day to keep our families and communities safe.”

House Bills 5475 and 5872 now go to the Senate for further consideration. For more information about this or other pieces of legislation, please contact his constituent service office at 618-465-5900.

